Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 3.1% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 17.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

