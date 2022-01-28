NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 791,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 694,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 66,166 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NXE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

