NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. 1,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,124. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

