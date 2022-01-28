NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NFYEF traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.21. 6,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

