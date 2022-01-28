Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $203,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.47 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

