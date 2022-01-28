Night Owl Capital Management LLC Buys 3,427 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.5% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 404,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $135,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 55,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 117,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.62. The company had a trading volume of 124,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,324,342. The company has a market capitalization of $819.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.69. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,540 shares of company stock worth $110,505,067. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

