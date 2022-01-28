Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $352.03 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,691 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 84,059 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $352,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.47.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

