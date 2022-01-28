Nitin J. Mhatre Acquires 2,700 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

