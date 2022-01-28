Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $269.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $234.39 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.87.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

