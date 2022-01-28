Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shot up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.30 and last traded at $23.21. 2,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 879,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

