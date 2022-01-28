NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

