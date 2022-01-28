Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 491.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Novavax makes up approximately 9.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Novavax worth $12,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 89.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of NVAX opened at $72.92 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,711 shares of company stock worth $14,307,505. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

