Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMM. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,861,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,805 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

JMM stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.