Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTRÉAL. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.57.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,908,000.

