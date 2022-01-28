NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.45

Shares of NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.45 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.71). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.82), with a volume of 30,723 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33. The company has a market capitalization of £98.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.41.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

