O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

