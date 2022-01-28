O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avid Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avid Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 46.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.21. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

