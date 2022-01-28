O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 3,205 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $266,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,069 shares of company stock worth $37,850,034. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.10. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.