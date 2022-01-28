O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 42,979 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $39.26 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $400,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

