O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,884 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,975,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 215,313 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NMRK stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

