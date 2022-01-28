O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PhenixFIN worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

PFX stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 1.66.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PhenixFIN Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

