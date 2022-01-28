Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $175.71 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000826 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.