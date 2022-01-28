Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Obsidian Energy traded as high as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 116352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.97 million and a PE ratio of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.