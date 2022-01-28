Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,115 at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 1,115 ($15.04) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OOUT opened at GBX 10.10 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.90 ($0.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.20.
About Ocean Outdoor
