Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

