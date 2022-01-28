ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Now Covered by Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

ODP traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.58. 17,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

In other ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,833 shares of company stock worth $3,821,900. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 799.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 646,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth about $23,788,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in ODP by 629.1% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 421,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ODP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 980,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.