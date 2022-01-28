OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

OFG opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.38. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

