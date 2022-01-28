Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 1,044.4% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OCPNY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 907,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Olympus has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

