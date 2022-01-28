Omni (OMNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Omni has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $37.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00008136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,313 coins and its circulating supply is 562,997 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

