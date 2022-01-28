Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Down 95.1% in January

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTLC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 90,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,813. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development.

