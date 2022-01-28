Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $403.67 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $403.67 million and $34.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00173982 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00381967 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.