Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Phil Skolnick Sells 1,518 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $11,738.65.

OPNT opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of 517.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,139,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

