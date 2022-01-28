Opium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131,785.00 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $131,785.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00047949 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.84 or 0.06466773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,726.03 or 0.99964063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00052727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00051292 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

