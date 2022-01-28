Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,568 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE TMX opened at $41.73 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

