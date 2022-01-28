Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 22,269 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 153,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 110,373 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.