Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,929 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,892,000 after acquiring an additional 203,289 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.89 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

