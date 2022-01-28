Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 111,545 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,545 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.97% of SuRo Capital worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.15%.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

