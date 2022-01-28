OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.71 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

