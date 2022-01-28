Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,998,397 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 5.0% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $795,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.99. 78,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,775. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.