Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives $82.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

