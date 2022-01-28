Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.20. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 847,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.47. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $137.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

