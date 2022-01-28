Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.44

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 1984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $644,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,177 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

