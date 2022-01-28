Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,295 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 1.1% of Ares Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ares Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

