Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.