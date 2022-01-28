Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,354 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRF by 1,478.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 423,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 242,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

BRF stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.61.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

