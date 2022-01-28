Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iteris were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iteris by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 815,807 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.79 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 million, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

