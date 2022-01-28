Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,629 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after buying an additional 2,744,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,951 shares of company stock valued at $659,698. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

