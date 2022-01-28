Parametrica Management Ltd Has $2.53 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,873 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 1.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

