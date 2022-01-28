Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,778 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,969,000 after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.