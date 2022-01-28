Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 800 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 8.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.74.

CVNA opened at $141.68 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.